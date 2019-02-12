Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain takes part in rondos in Liverpool training

Liverpool’s mid-season training camp in Marbella has already brought one welcome sight for the club’s supporters.

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took part in training on the first day of the trip to Spain.

The England international, aged 25, has been sidelined through injury since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield last April.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is not yet fit enough to resume full training, but he was moving freely as he took part in rondo drills with his team-mate.