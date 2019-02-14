Video: Alexandre Lacazette red card vs BATE Borisov
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette was sent off as his side suffered a 1-0 defeat at BATE Borisov in their Europa League last-32 first leg.
The Frenchman was shown a red card in the final five minutes of the game for elbowing BATE’s Aleksandar Filipovic.
When Filipovic held on to Lacazette to stop him mounting a late attack, the Gunners star swung an arm backwards in his direction and was given a straight red by referee Srdjan Jovanovic.
A bad night for the Gunners gets worse
Alexandre Lacazette is sent off for this elbow!
Was it a fair decision? pic.twitter.com/PfSfcsJwrs
