Video: Alexandre Lacazette red card vs BATE Borisov

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette was sent off as his side suffered a 1-0 defeat at BATE Borisov in their Europa League last-32 first leg.

The Frenchman was shown a red card in the final five minutes of the game for elbowing BATE’s Aleksandar Filipovic.

When Filipovic held on to Lacazette to stop him mounting a late attack, the Gunners star swung an arm backwards in his direction and was given a straight red by referee Srdjan Jovanovic.