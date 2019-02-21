Video: Arsenal training ahead of BATE Borisov game

Arsenal trained at London Colney yesterday afternoon as they prepare to face BATE Borisov in this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg if they are to progress to the last-16.

Their hopes of doing so have been bolstered by the return to training of Mesut Ozil (illness), Aaron Ramsey (knee) and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (ankle).

You can see yesterday’s training session in the video below.