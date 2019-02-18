Video: Arsene Wenger discusses Aaron Ramsey’s move to Juventus

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been talking about Aaron Ramsey’s impending move to Juventus.

The Wales international is joining the Italian champions on a free transfer when his contract expires.

Wenger, who signed a young Ramsey from Cardiff City in 2008, predicted the 28-year-old would be an interesting addition to Juve’s squad and a loss to Arsenal.

He said Ramsey makes interesting runs from deep and that there is a lack of midfielders who makes runs off the ball in the modern game.

You can hear Wenger’s comments in the video below.