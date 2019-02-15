Video: BATE Borisov 1-0 Arsenal (match highlights)

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat to BATE Borisov in last night’s Europa League last-32 first leg.

The Belarusian side will take a slender to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg thanks to Stanislav Dragun’s headed goal on the stroke of half-time.

The Gunners then had striker Alexandre Lacazette sent off in the closing stages for elbowing Aleksandar Filipovic. The Frenchman had earlier had a goal disallowed.

You can see the goal, the disallowed goal and Lacazette’s red card in the video below.