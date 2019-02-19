Video: Chelsea 0-2 Man Utd (goals and highlights)

Manchester United booked a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 0-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side outplayed their opponents, with first-half goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba securing the win.

Herrera nodded the ball into the net from Pogba’s diagonal ball into the area.

The World Cup winner later released Marcus Rashford down the right wing, before racing forward to get his head on the end of the England forward’s pinpoint cross.

You can see both goals and more highlights in the video below.