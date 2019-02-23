Video: Chelsea training ahead of Carabao Cup final
Chelsea have completed their last training session at Cobham ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup final.
The Blues face Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.
Under-fire coach Maurizio Sarri took his side through their final preparations.
Holding midfielder Jorginho was clearly feeling the big game excitement. The Italy international signed off the session by planting a kiss on the cheek of young team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi.
You can see Jorginho’s kiss and all the action from the training session in the video below.