Video: Dele Alli training with a ball

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has resumed training on grass with a ball.

The England international, aged 22, shared video footage showing him being put through his paces as he recovers from his hamstring injury.

Alli has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the win over Fulham last month.

He is expected to be out of action until March, but the video of him dribbling and kicking a ball during warm weather training in Dubai will raise hopes of a swift return.

Alli said he is “feeling good”.