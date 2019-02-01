Video: Denis Suarez scores a beauty as Arsenal prepare to face Man City

New signing Denis Suarez’s first Arsenal training session went pretty well today.

The on-loan Barcelona midfielder picked out the top corner with a beautiful finish as he and his new team-mates prepared to face Suarez’s former club Manchester City on Sunday.

Today was the 25-year-old’s first time working with the Gunners’ squad and he managed to impress.

You can see Suarez’s goal and more of the action from Friday’s session at a snowy London Colney in the video below.