Video: Ex-Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho’s 10-minute tribute to former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has paid a glowing tribute to his old adversary Arsene Wenger.

Mourinho gave a 10-minute tribute to the legendary ex-Arsenal boss.

The pair frequently clashed, particularly during Mourinho’s time in charge of Chelsea.

But the Portuguese coach spoke fondly of Wenger, praising his influence on English football and going on to hope that the Frenchman will have a new job in football very soon.

You can hear Mourinho lavishing praise on Wenger in the video below.