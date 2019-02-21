Video: Under-fire Maurizio Sarri leads Chelsea training

Chelsea trained at their Cobham base yesterday as they prepare to face Malmo in this evening’s Europa League last-32 second leg.

The Blues hold a 2-1 lead from last week’s first leg in Sweden.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United in the meantime, pressure has mounted on coach Maurizio Sarri.

The under-fire Italian boss was out on the training pitch to oversee yesterday’s session.

You can see Chelsea training in the video below.