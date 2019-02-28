Video: Former Liverpool duo Brendan Rodgers and Kolo Toure take first Leicester training session

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has taken his first training session being appointed.

The former Swansea City, Liverpool and Celtic boss took charge shortly before Tuesday night’s win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The players were off yesterday, but reported back for duty today for their first time working with Rodgers.

You can see Rodgers overseeing a passing drill as part of today’s training session in the video below. Former Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal defender Kolo Toure, who is first-team coach, is also watching on.