Video: Former Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho falls over on the ice at an ice hockey game

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s recent fall from grace was given a very fitting visual when he attempted to perform a ceremonial role at an ice hockey game in Russia.

The Portuguese coach was the special guest at the game between SKA St Petersburg and Avangard Omsk, and was responsible for the ceremonial first puck.

After performing his duties, he attempted to leave the ice. But when he turned back to accept a handshake from one of the players, he slipped and came crashing down on the ice.

You can see the moment in the videos below.