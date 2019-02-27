Video: Gonzalo Higuain hits the post (Chelsea vs Spurs)

Tottenham Hotspur survived an early scare in the opening exchanges of this evening’s Premier League game against Chelsea.

The Blues are on top in the opening minutes at Stamford Bridge, and striker Gonzalo Higuain has already hit the woodwork.

A poor headed clearance by Moussa Sissoko dropped nicely for Higuain. The Argentina international struck his chance on the half-volley, but watched it rebound off the post.