Video: Harry Kane provide injury update

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has provided a video update on his recovery from an ankle injury.

The England international is doing his rehab work in the sun as he aims to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

Kane can be seen using an open space at a hotel to do a series of exercises geared towards strengthening his ankle.

He is expected to be out of action until March due to the injury, which he sustained in the closing stages of last month’s defeat to Manchester United.