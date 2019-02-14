Video: Jan Vertonghen and Heung-min Son discuss Spurs 3-0 Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur pair Jan Vertonghen and Heung-min Son spoke to BT Sport for a post-match interview after last night’s 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Both players were on the scoresheet, with Vertonghen also providing the cross for Son’s goal.

The South Korean forward praised his team-mate’s technical ability and said he could play anywhere on the pitch. Vertonghen was deployed as an attack-minded wing-back yesterday evening.

You can watch Vertonghen and Son’s post-match interview in the video below.