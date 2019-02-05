Video: Jurgen Klopp frustrated after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of his frustration after last night’s 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

The Reds boss felt referee Kevin Friend had over-compensated for the offside mistake that led to Sadio Mane’s opening goal by favouring the Hammers in 50/50 decisions for the remainder of the game.

The German boss also indicated that three changes to his starting XI since the team’s last training session – the injuries to Jordan Henderson, Dejan Lovren and Georginio Wijnaldum – had disrupted his preparations and left the side “shorter” than he had expected when defending set-pieces.

Klopp said he would now look at who is available for this weekend’s game against Bournemouth and go again. Liverpool now have a three-point lead over title rivals Manchester City.

You can watch Klopp’s post-match interview in the video below.