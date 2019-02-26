Video: Jurgen Klopp jokes about landlord Brendan Rodgers’ return to the Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is relaxed about the prospect of going up against his landlord in the Premier League this season.

Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

Klopp is just pleased that the Celtic manager isn’t taking over at Everton. The German currently rents the home Rodgers bought during his time on Merseyside.

He thinks Liverpool to Leicester will be too far for Rodgers to commute and is therefore hopeful that he doesn’t need to find a new home.