Video: Jurgen Klopp and Manuel Pellegrini’s heated discussion

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and West Ham United counterpart Manuel Pellegrini were involved in a heated discussion after the final whistle in last night’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

Hammers boss Pellegrini was furious over the offside mistake that resulted in Sadio Mane’s opening goal, and another offside call involving Divock Origi in the closing stages, while Klopp felt the officials had overcompensated for the error.

The two men aired their grievances at full-time.

According to Klopp’s account of the moment: “I only said about the ref, what a lot of situations were, but really calm. And he didn’t respond nicely and I asked, ‘Is that the way we talk now?’. And he only said, ‘We don’t talk at all.’

“And then I left. So nothing serious.”

Pellegrini said: “It doesn’t matter. Klopp is used to winning with offside goals. He beat me at Malaga with Borussia Dortmund with a goal that was seven metres offside, so he can’t complain about anything.”

You can see the dispute in the video below.