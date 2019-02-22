Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Man Utd vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

The Reds boss confirmed that Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (fractured leg) are still unavailable. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster are stepping up their recoveries, but this game will come too soon for them.

Klopp was reluctant to talk about his recent FA charge, which saw him fined £45,000 for comments made about the referee after the draw at West Ham United.

He also predicted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be in charge of United next season.

You can watch Klopp’s press conference in full in the video below.