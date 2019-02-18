Video: Jurgen Klopp’s press conference ahead of Bayern Munich game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich at Anfield.

The German boss coyly hinted that Fabinho will be deployed at centre-back. With Virgil van Dijk suspended and Dejan Lovren struggling to shake off his hamstring injury in time, the Brazilian could partner Joel Matip in central defence.

He told reporters: “If – if – [Fabinho plays there] in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, it’s not an easy job.”

Klopp also confirmed that Xherdan Shaqiri had trained yesterday and looked good after recovering from his abdominal injury.

You can hear Klopp and captain Jordan Henderson speaking in the video below.