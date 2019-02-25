Video: Kepa substitution controversy as Chelsea lose to Man City

There were chaotic scenes in the closing stages of extra-time as Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

With the game heading for a penalty shootout, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa seemingly refused to be substituted.

His replacement Willy Caballero was stripped off and waiting on the touchline to come on. But when coach Maurizio Sarri attempted to make the change, Kepa would not budge and gestured that he had not intention of coming off.

Sarri later claimed it had been a big misunderstanding and that he mistakenly believed his goalkeeper was suffering with cramp and was unable to continue.

You can see the incident unfold in the video below.