Liverpool and Bayern Munich played out a goalless draw at Anfield in last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg.

In a match that failed to live up to the pre-game build-up, the Reds struggled to mount their usual attacking threat.

But they also kept a clean sheet and will head to Germany for the second leg in three weeks without having conceded an away goal.

You can see the best of last night’s action in the video below.