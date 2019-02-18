Video: Liverpool training ahead of Bayern Munich game – no Lovren

Liverpool are training at Melwood this afternoon as they get ready to face Bayern Munich in tomorrow’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Anfield.

There is no sign of centre-back Dejan Lovren, which would appear to end the slim hopes of him being fit enough to play in this game.

If the Croatia is absent tomorrow, Fabinho could partner Joel Matip in central defence.

Xherdan Shaqiri, who trained yesterday, is taking part in today’s session and looks set to be available to face his former club.

You can see the session happening live in the video below.