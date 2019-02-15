Video: Malmo 1-2 Chelsea (goals and highlights)

Chelsea secured a slender lead and two away goals to take back to Stamford Bridge in their Europa League last-32 tie against Malmo.

The Blues recorded a 1-2 win in Sweden last night. Goals from midfielder Ross Barkley and striker Olivier Giroud either side of half-time but Maurizio Sarri’s side in control of the game.

An 80th-minute strike from Malmo’s Anders Christiansen set up a nervy final 10 minutes for Chelsea.

You can see all three goals and other highlights from last night’s game in the video below.