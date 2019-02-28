Video: Man of the match Pedro reacts to Chelsea 2-0 Spurs

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has recorded a short video to give his thoughts on the win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spain international scored the opening goal and was named man of the match after the 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking from the touchline after the game, Pedro he was happy to score and that it was a great result.

He also thanked the club’s fans for their support.

You can hear Pedro’s post-match comments in the video below.