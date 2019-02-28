Video: Man of the match Pedro reacts to Chelsea 2-0 Spurs
Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez has recorded a short video to give his thoughts on the win over Tottenham Hotspur.
The Spain international scored the opening goal and was named man of the match after the 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.
Speaking from the touchline after the game, Pedro he was happy to score and that it was a great result.
He also thanked the club’s fans for their support.
You can hear Pedro’s post-match comments in the video below.
The support, the result and the @_Pedro17_ goal – all brilliant tonight! 👌 pic.twitter.com/IOkrLw32Qj
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 27, 2019