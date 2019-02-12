Video: Man Utd 0-2 PSG (goals and highlights)

Manchester United’s hopes of progressing in the Champions League are hanging by a thread after a 0-2 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in this evening’s last-16 first leg.

The Red Devils will now need to match or better that result in Parc des Princes if they want to progress – and no team has ever made it through a Champions League knockout tie after losing a first leg 0-2 at home.

Second half goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe – both made by former United man Angel Di Maria – secured victory for the French side.

United will be without star midfielder Paul Pogba for the second leg. He was sent off in the closing stages for a second bookable offence.

You can see both goals and other highlights in the video below.