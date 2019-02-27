Video: Man Utd arrive at Crystal Palace

Manchester United have arrived at Selhurst Park ahead of this evening’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cut a relaxed figure and did not look like a man in the midst of an injury crisit.

He made his way from the team bus and towards the home dressing room to begin his side’s final preparations.

Solskjaer was followed by his players, including peroxide Paul Pogba.

You can see United’s arrival in the video below.