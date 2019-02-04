Video: Man Utd captain Antonio Valencia wrings out soaking training shirt in the gym

Manchester United skipper Antonio Valencia is keen to demonstrate just how hard he is working in the gym.

The veteran right-back posted a video to Twitter this afternoon showing him wringing out a soaking training top, apparently the result of his efforts during his workout.

The 33-year-old has only made the matchday squad for one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 10 games in charge to date. He appeared to be out of favour under Jose Mourinho, but has fallen even further down the pecking order since Solskjaer came in.

It remains to be seen whether the shirt-wringing will change the Norwegian’s mind…