Video and Photos: Man Utd warm up ahead of PSG clash
Manchester United have completed their warm up ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.
The Red Devils have been put through their paces on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of the 8pm kick-off in tonight’s big match.
United’s players, particularly key men Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, looked very relaxed as they went through their final preparations before kick-off.
You can see video footage and photos of United’s pre-PSG warm up below.
