Video: Marcus Rashford’s ass pass

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a man of many talents. One that we did not know about until now was his ass pass.

The England international demonstrated the incredible first touch possessed by his buttocks during training at Carrington yesterday.

As United prepared to face Paris Saint-Germain in this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg, Juan Mata belted a ball high into the sky.

Rashford coolly positioned himself to get his rear end on the end of Mata’s lofted ball.

Also worth a mention is Marcos Rojo, who flinches as if a gun has been fired when Mata kicks the ball!