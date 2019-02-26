Video: Mauricio Pochettino apologises to Mike Dean ahead of Chelsea game

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has apologised to referee Mike Dean for his behaviour after Saturday’s defeat at Burnley.

The Argentine boss has been charged with improper conduct for remonstrating with Dean on the pitch after the final whistle. He said he will be accepting that charge.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s game against Chelsea, Pochettino offered a public apology to Dean and the other match officials.

You can see his apology and the rest of his press conference in the video below.