Video: Mauricio Pochettino berates ref Mike Dean after Spurs lose at Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino angrily confronted referee Mike Dean after his side lost to Burnley today.

A 2-1 defeat at Turf Moor in today’s lunchtime kick-off put a major dent in Spurs’ title hopes.

After the final whistle, Pochettino remonstrated with Dean. The Argentine was infuriated by decisions made during the game, including the award of the corner that led to Burnley’s opening goal.

You can see Pochettino berating Dean after the final whistle in the video below.