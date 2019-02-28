Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses Spurs’ defeat at Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gave his thoughts on last night’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in his post-match interview and press conference.

Pedro’s strike and a Kieran Trippier own goal condemned Spurs to back-to-back defeats following last weekend’s loss at Burnley.

Pochettino conceded that his side’s title challenge is over after last night’s reversal at Stamford Bridge.

He bemoaned the fact that Spurs were not at their best and had not created enough chances.

