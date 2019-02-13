Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Spurs vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino faced reporters yesterday for a pre-match press conference ahead of this evening’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Pochettino played down comparisons with last season’s knockout tie against Juventus and said the level of performance will be more important than experience.

The Argentine boss says even being involved in the tournament is a massive bonus for his side.

You can watch his press conference in full in the video below.