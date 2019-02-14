Video: Mauricio Pochettino reflects on Spurs 3-0 Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has given his thoughts on his side’s 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Wembley.

The Argentine coach said his side had lacked confidence in the first-half, but was pleased with their performance in the second half after making some positional tweaks during the break.

Pochettino praised his “unbelievable squad” and said his biggest difficulty was only being able to pick 11 players for each game.

You can hear what Pochettino had to say about yesterday’s game in the video below.