Video: Mauricio Pochettino says he crossed the line by confronting ref Mike Dean after Burnley defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he made a mistake by angrily confronting referee Mike Dean after his side’s 2-1 defeat at Burnley today.

Pochettino was furious with a number of Dean’s decisions, including the award of a corner that resulted in the Clarets’ opener at Turf Moor.

But speaking after the game, the Spurs boss admitted he had crossed the line and suggested he might apologise to Dean.

