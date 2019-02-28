Video: Maurizio Sarri discusses Chelsea’s win over Spurs

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri indicated that his side has turned a corner after last night’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian believes the 2-0 victory over Spurs built on his side’s display in the Carabao Cup final.

He said he has a good relationship with his players and was sure of their support even before dropping goalkeeper Kepa for last night’s game after the substitution farce against Manchester City.

You can watch Sarri’s post-match interview in the video below.