Video: Maurizio Sarri reveals he was so angry with Kepa during Man City game

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri says he was so angry with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during yesterday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

The Spanish keeper appeared to defy Sarri’s orders and refuse to be substituted in the closing stages of extra time at Wembley.

While Sarri was infuriated at the time, he now claims that it was a big misunderstanding and that he mistakenly believed Kepa was injured.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I misunderstood the problem and only realised the situation when the doctor arrived at the bench.

“He understood I asked for a change for his physical problem. He said: ‘I haven’t a physical problem.’ And he was right.”

You can see Sarri’s post-match press conference in the video below.