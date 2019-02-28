Video: Maurizio Sarri says Kepa is still his no.1 keeper

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri say Kepa Arrizabalaga is still his first-choice keeper.

The 24-year-old Spaniard was dropped for last night’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in the wake of the Carabao Cup final substitution fiasco.

Backup keeper Willy Caballero replaced Kepa for the Spurs game, but Sarri confirmed that the club record signing will remain his no.1 going forward.

He said: “I think it was the right decision, Kepa made a big mistake, he paid with the club, and then he had to pay with the team.

“But now I have to think we have to stop, Kepa from tomorrow will be with us. He is back in the team for the weekend, I don’t know in the next match if he will be on the pitch or not, but one of the next two he will [start].”

You can hear Sarri confirming his plan to reinstate Kepa in his post-match press conference in the video below.