Video: Maurizio Sarri says he does not want to kill Kepa ahead of Chelsea vs Spurs

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has warned against killing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the build up to tomorrow’s game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spaniard has been ridiculed and now fined for refusing to be substituted in the closing stages of the Carabao Cup final.

Sarri is now trying to find a balance between punishing his keeper and hanging him out to dry.

He admitted Kepa could be dropped for the Spurs game, but said the Blues do not want to “kill” the 24-year-old.

