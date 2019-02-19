Video: Maurizio Sarri worried about results, not fans

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri says he is worried about his side’s results, not the fans’ reaction to them.

Blues supporters expressed their frustration after last night’s 0-2 home defeat to Manchester United saw them crash out of the FA Cup.

But their Italian boss says the results themselves are of greater concern than what the fans think.

He said he wants to find more aggression and determination from his players in the coming days.

You can hear Sarri’s post-match thoughts in the video below.