Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attends Munich Air Disaster tribute

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was among those who gathered at Old Trafford today to mark the anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster.

Solskjaer joined a crowd at the East Stand Memorial this afternoon to pay his respects to those who lost their lives 61 years ago.

United players Roger Byrne, Duncan Edwards, Eddie Colman, David Pegg, Liam Whelan, Tommy Taylor, Mark Jones and Geoff Bent were among 23 people killed with their aeroplane crashed after refuelling in Munich on the way back from a European Cup game at Red Star Belgrade.