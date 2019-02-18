Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates Man Utd’s win at Chelsea

These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United beat Chelsea 0-2 in their FA Cup fifth round tie at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was clearly delighted with his side’s display and the manner in which they bounced back from suffering the first defeat of his tenure against Paris Saint-Germain last time out.

The Norwegian boss jogged across the turf to celebrate the victory with United’s travelling fans.

You can see Solskjaer’s Stamford Bridge celebrations in the video below.