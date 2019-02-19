Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses win against Chelsea

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his team after they recorded a 0-2 win over Chelsea in last night’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain – the first loss of Solskjaer’s tenure – to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Solskjaer singled out midfielder Paul Pogba, who scored one of the goals and made the other, for his display.

You can watch his post-match press conference in full in the video below.