Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Man Utd vs Liverpool

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he understands the magnitude of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

He called on his players to channel the emotions the fixture conjures into performance.

Solskjaer confirmed that he hopes Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial will be fit and available for selection, but revealed that neither player has returned to full training yet since sustaining muscle injuries against Paris Saint-Germain.

You can watch Solskjaer’s pre-match press conference in the video below.