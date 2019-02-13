Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to Man Utd’s defeat to PSG

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has branded his first defeat since taking charge as a reality check.

The Red Devils suffered a 0-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in last night’s Champions League last-16 first leg at Old Trafford, leaving their hopes of progressing handing by a thread.

Solskjaer claimed the game had demonstrated his players’ lack of recent experience of top-level European knockout football.

You can hear the Norwegian’s thoughts in his post-match interview and press conference in the videos below.



