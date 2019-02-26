Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s press conference ahead of Crystal Palace game

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

The questions and answers were dominated by United’s current injury crisis.

Solskjaer gave an update on United’s selection issues and spoke about some of the players who will get the chance to impress, including backup players Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, and youngsters James Garner, Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes.

You can watch his press conference in full in the video below.