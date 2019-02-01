Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s press conference ahead of Leicester game

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

The Norwegian confirms that he expects to have Anthony Martial, who missed the midweek draw with Burnley, and Paul Pogba, who picked up a knock in that game, available to face the Foxes.

He also spoke about Martial’s development in the wake of the French forward signing a new five-and-a-half-year deal yesterday.

You can watch Solskjaer’s press conference in full in the video below.