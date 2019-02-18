Video: Paul Pogba puts Man Utd 0-2 up at Chelsea

Manchester United held a 0-2 lead over Chelsea at half-time in this evening’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Paul Pogba headed in United’s second goal shortly before the break.

After the ball broke to him in midfield, Pogba released Marcus Rashford down United’s right flank.

The World Cup winner then raced forward to get his head on the end of Rashford’s pinpoint cross and guide the ball into the net.

You can see Pogba’s goal in the video below.